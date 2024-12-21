St. George group 'addicted' to giving surprises restaurant servers with big holiday tip

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A group of 19 people who admit they are addicted to giving went to a local Olive Garden in St. George to spread their brand of holiday cheer.

They got their usual breadsticks and were a little picky about their menu, but when their meal was said and done, they went to their two servers and tipped them $865 each.

"I just saw something pop up on Facebook that some people decided to get together and I'll bring a $100 bill to leave as a tip. And I was like, that's such a great idea," said Alysha Mortensen.

It’s the fourth year that Mortensen and her friends have gone out on the altruistic eating out for the holidays. While many think more about what they’re getting under the tree for the holidays, Alysha says their goal is to get more people to think about giving.

"I think the idea of us doing this and helping someone is for it to be like a substantial help. Right? Not just a $100 tip, while that does help a server, something like $800 to $1700 is just more substantial," she explained.

The group visits a different restaurant each year, and this season they ended up with two servers.

"It's funny because this is the first time that we've had two men, and before it's always been women," said Shell Williams, "and I heard somebody say, 'Oh, I was hoping we would get women.' And I was like, oh, really?"

Even so, there was no less of an emotion when the servers got their tips of $865 each.

"Once we presented that money to them, the one was in tears and said, 'Oh, my gosh. This is going to pay my rent this month.' And then the other server spoke up and said, 'And me and my wife just found out we're going to have a baby!' Mortensen shared.

Jennifer Hill was new to the group this year.

"It was really cool because I have a history of needing help myself in my life. And so being able to give it back and pay it forward is something that we're all about," Hill said.

The group of giving elves is already planning out their fifth tip of server next year, but they're also hoping that they're they're not they're not the only ones.

"The point of sharing it is because it has that ripple effect," explained Rachel Halgren" and it can be people that aren't in this city. Like, if you don't have a tip-a-server in your town, start one. How great would it be if there's 10 groups every holiday that are out there just surprising people?"