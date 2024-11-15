St. George Police investigating possible abduction at a bus stop

ST. GEORGE, Utah — St. George police are currently investigating a possible kidnapping at a school bus stop. They say they were called to the area of Bloomington Hills North at 7:10 a.m.

Police say a juvenile reported a child, who appeared to be about 12 years old, was pushed into the backseat of an older model, dark green, 4-door pickup truck by an adult man. There is no further description of the man.

This happened in the vicinity of a bus stop, but the children assigned to that bus stop have been accounted for.

Officers are now working with school employees to ensure all children are accounted for.

They are asking people to search their home or vehicle security footage for more information. If you have footage in the area that may be helpful you are asked to call police at 435-627-4300.