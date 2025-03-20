St. George road closed after vehicle strikes person, condition unknown

ST. GEORGE. UTAH — Riverside Drive from River Road to Morningside Drive has been closed after a vehicle struck a person in St. George Wednesday evening. The condition of the person is not known at this time.

St. George police say at 7:10 p.m. a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle occurred at 900 East Riverside Drive. The road has since been closed for the investigation.

The public is asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes instead.

The condition of the person involved in the collision is not confirmed at this time.

