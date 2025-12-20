Suspect arrested after hitting bicyclist with car in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A St. George woman was arrested after striking a bicyclist with her car at an intersection Friday night.

Lacie Nikole Winder, 26, was booked into Washington County Jail for Driving Under the Influence and other related charges.

Booking documents filed by St. George Police say the incident happened just after 6:00 p.m. in the area of 1300 West Sunset Boulevard, were Winder reportedly hit a male bicyclist with her car. Once on the scene, officers found the man unresponsive on the ground in front of Winder's vehicle.

Winder told officers she had been driving on Sunset Boulevard delivering pizza, stating that she didn't see the man on his bicycle before the moment of impact. She also told officers she had been smoking marijuana prior to the incident, informing them she had a medical marijuana card, later confirmed to be valid by police.

However, she later told police that the marijuana she had used came from Nevada, which is a violation of state law. After conducting a field sobriety test, Winder was taken to the St. George Police Department headquarters for further questioning.

Winder admitted to officers to using the marijuana at her boyfriend's home, prompting police to obtain a warrant to search the home. Officers found various drug paraphernalia, as well as a firearm with a destroyed serial number. Officers also questioned the boyfriend, Quintin Namana, 26, who was later booked into Washington County Jail for illegal possession of a firearm and other related charges.

At time of reporting, the victim remains on life support, and reportedly has no brain activity. Winder is currently being held without bail.