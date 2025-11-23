Suspect arrested after SWAT standoff in Ivins

IVINS, Utah — A suspect was taken into custody following a SWAT standoff Saturday night after police responded to a domestic violence call in Ivins.

In a press release posted early Sunday morning to social media, Santa Clara-Ivins Police say the incident happened in the area of Painted Hills Drive and Sand Rio Drive. Once officers arrived, the suspect barricaded themselves inside a home, refusing to surrender.

This eventually lead to Washington County Metro SWAT deploying to the scene to assist. The SWAT team was able to breach the home and took the suspect into custody after deploying chemical weapons.

The suspect was treated at a local hospital before being booked into Washington County Jail. While SCIPD says there's no threat to the public, they advise the investigation is ongoing and that there may be a police presence at the scene throughout the day.

The identity of suspect has not been released.

Resources for domestic violence victims/prevention (free, 24/7, confidential):