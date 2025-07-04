Tariffs, shortage of supply impacting Cedar City Fourth of July fireworks celebration

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Go around a crowd after any Fourth of July fireworks and you’ll likely hear people say, “Was it better than last year's?” or “Did it seem a little shorter?”

This year, if you're in Cedar City, you might be right as far as it being shorter.

And there's a reason for that.

The Cedar City Fire Department, which organizes the city's annual Fourth of July fireworks show at Cedar City Regional Airport, warned residents that this year's display might be briefer than in previous years.

"The fireworks? Yeah lack of supplies. The tariffs," said Jon Savage, an engineer with the Cedar City Fire Department.

Fireworks vendors throughout southern Utah have also mentioned tariff concerns, with some avoiding supply issues by purchasing inventory before the tariffs took effect.

"98% of the fireworks in the United States come from China. We're lucky this year because the tariffs haven't affected most of our inventory," said Jimmy Leggett, who runs a fireworks stand in Washington City.

Despite the challenges, the Cedar City Fire Department is working to ensure the celebration continues. Brittney Howell, daughter of Cedar City Fire Captain Travis Fails, explained the department's efforts to salvage the show.

"The show goes on. We got people going to Wyoming. We got people going to Vegas trying to find more fireworks for tonight," Howell said.

While purchasing fireworks from out-of-state might raise legal questions, the Utah Fire Prevention and Fireworks Act allows fire departments with proper licensing for public displays to purchase from out-of-state vendors.

Many Cedar City residents expressed understanding about the potentially reduced fireworks display, focusing instead on other aspects of the celebration, including the annual Fourth of July parade.

"We make sure we sit here every year, same seats for about the last five years. And we just love the parade and love spending time together," said Tanner Jacobs, a Cedar City resident.

Jacobs echoed sentiments shared by many locals about the prospect of a smaller fireworks show this year: "You know, I'm not too worried about it because, like I said, we're doing the best part right now, so I'm content if there's not big fireworks tonight."

“We're we're glad to have any at all” said Angela Hackwell as she lined up with her family to be in the parade with the Iron Giant Bike Club.

Rhett Butler, getting ready to pass out 3000 frisbees along the parade route, just likes the sounds.

“Smoke, powder, burn,” Butler said, motioning with his hands. “Yeah.”

Tana Fistato, whose dad was a firefighter, says those who fight fires are even more valuable than fireworks.

“They work hard. If it wasn't for them, we wouldn't be safe”

For Savage and the fire department, the holiday represents the beginning of a busy period. "I'll be chasing fires all night long. Starts out early and we'll end up done Saturday night," Savage said.