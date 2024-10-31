Theft suspect in Hurricane dies following a crash during pursuit

HURRICANE, Utah — Officials with Hurricane City Police say a suspect is dead following a crash during a pursuit Wednesday.

According to police, they were called to a retail theft in progress at Lin's where the suspect had threatened the life of an employee escalating the situation to a robbery.

The suspect would leave the store with officers starting a pursuit. The pursuit went east on State Street before continuing north through La Verkin and continuing to Toquerville.

Officers would lose sight of the suspect and locate them again when it crashed.

The suspect according to police was ejected from his vehicle and found deceased. Utah Highway Patrol is now investigating the crash. Because of the ongoing investigation, the name of the suspect is not being released at this time.

FOX 13 News has reached out to police to find out more information.