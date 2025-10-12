Two rescued from swollen creek in Grand County

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — Two people had to be rescued Friday after their car got caught in a creek that had swollen due to heavy rains.

In a statement posted Saturday to their official Facebook page, the Grand County Sheriff's Office says their search-and-rescue team, Grand County EMS, as well as state rangers all took part in the rescue.

Photos show a black pickup truck trapped in the middle of the creek, with water rising over the engine. The two occupants can be seen exiting through the sun roof of the vehicle.

The resulting operation left a number of Grand County vehicles and personnel covered in mud, saying "the car wash is going to be very busy."

The Sheriff's Office advises the public to exercise extreme caution in rural areas following heavy weather activity.