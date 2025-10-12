Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two rescued from swollen creek in Grand County

An image from the rescue released by the Grand County Sheriff's Office. It's nighttime. The scene is light with lights from emergency vehicles. A black pickup truck sits in the middle of the creek, covered in mud. The water has risen to the level where the tires are fully submerged. A group stands on the far bank in the background, talking among one another.
Grand County Sheriff's Office
Posted

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — Two people had to be rescued Friday after their car got caught in a creek that had swollen due to heavy rains.

In a statement posted Saturday to their official Facebook page, the Grand County Sheriff's Office says their search-and-rescue team, Grand County EMS, as well as state rangers all took part in the rescue.

Photos show a black pickup truck trapped in the middle of the creek, with water rising over the engine. The two occupants can be seen exiting through the sun roof of the vehicle.

The resulting operation left a number of Grand County vehicles and personnel covered in mud, saying "the car wash is going to be very busy."

The Sheriff's Office advises the public to exercise extreme caution in rural areas following heavy weather activity.

