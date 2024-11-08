Utah man rescued after falling 50 feet into abandoned mineshaft

IRON COUNTY, Utah — Iron County Search and Rescue officials had to respond earlier this week to help rescue a 52-year-old man who had fallen down an abandoned mine shaft.

According to officials, on Tuesday at around 4:00 p.m. they received a call for help about the victim. The man, who hasn't been named, fell about 50 feet down the abandoned mine shaft in a rural part of Iron County.

Helicopters were dispatched from Life Flight, SUU Aviation, and Mercy Air. Life Flight was the first to arrive on scene and made contact with the patient. Once a deputy from the Iron County Sheriff's Office arrived the Life Flight helicopter would leave to bring in members from the Iron County Ropes Team and their gear.

Once on the scene, the ropes team descended down the mine shaft and found the victim who rescuers say had sustained substantial head trauma. The victim was then placed in a litter, which is similar to a basket where the victims can be raised up on.

Once out of the mine the victim was taken to the hospital.