Utah motorcyclist allegedly goes 112 MPH to escape police later arrested following phone call

WASHINGTON, Utah — A Utah motorcyclist has been arrested after allegedly going 112 miles per hour to escape from police only to agree later to meet with police following a phone call.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, on Sunday at around 1:47 p.m., an officer observed a motorcycle driving east on SR-7 at a high rate of speed. The officer activated his emergency lights in an attempt to pull over the motorcycle but the vehicle would accelerate to over 100 miles per hour to evade.

A short time later a sheriff's deputy identified the motorcyclist and contacted him via telephone. The suspect would agree to meet with police at a Maverick in Washington City.

When the motorcyclist arrived, he admitted to officers that he was traveling at around 89 miles per hour in a 65-mile-per-hour zone. He also admitted to accelerating to 112 miles per hour to avoid being pulled over as he didn't have an active driver's license and had an active warrant for his arrest.

The suspect, 23-year-old Ephraim Wyler Chatwin, was arrested by officers and now faces charges of evading, driving on a suspended or revoked license, and speeding.