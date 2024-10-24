Utah officials warn not to swim in Sand Hollow Reservoir due to toxic algae

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Officials with the Utah Department of Environmental Quality have put out an advisory warning people to not swim in Sand Hollow Reservoir due to algae mats that produce harmful toxins.

The mats look like thick, mucous-like patches that can float on the surface of the water or along the shore of bodies of water. "The mats can be green, brown, or black in color," the Department of Environmental Quality write in their advisory.

Visitors to Sand Hollow Reservoir are recommended:



To not swim, play, or submerge your head in areas with floating algae mats

Keep children and dogs away from areas with visible algae mats

Not drink the water in the reservoir

The department also advises people not to water ski on the water and avoid the areas of algae when boating. If you fish in the reservoir you are told to clean the fish well and discard any guts from the fish due to the toxins.

You can track the advisory and further updates here.Algae blooms can also be reported to the Utah Poison Control at 801-536-4123.