Utah Tech University selects Shane Smeed as new president

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Shane Smeed, the president of Park University in Parksville, Missouri, is heading west as he has just been announced as Utah Tech's new president.

The Utah Board of Higher Education confirmed Smeed after the selection process was narrowed to three candidates.

The process had several delays since the previous president, Richard Williams, resigned early last year following allegations of misconduct and on ongoing discrimination lawsuit of current administrators.

Cavalier had 25 years of higher education experience after his career as a manager at Boeing in the late 1990s.

