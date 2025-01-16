Utah woman arrested after allegedly kicking a police officer in the groin

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A Utah woman is now facing charges of driving under the influence and assault following her being arrested in Cedar City on Wednesday and allegedly kicking an officer in the groin.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, officers were alerted Wednesday by multiple reports of a vehicle swerving, going onto the sidewalk, hitting guard rails, and almost hitting other vehicles.

Officers initiated a traffic stop and said the driver, 44-year-old Marlena Kanosh, then backed up into a police vehicle. Kanosh was ordered to exit the vehicle but refused to follow the officers' orders.

Police would remove Kanosh from the vehicle out of fear that she would drive away. Officers report that she wasn't able to hold herself up once out of the car and couldn't walk without falling. Kanosh also appeared intoxicated with glossy eyes and slurred speech according to police.

When police searched her vehicle they found multiple prescription pill containers as well as an open container that smelled like alcohol. Police attempted to perform field sobriety tests but were unable to due to Marlena's inability to remain upright. When she was taken to a hospital police say she refused a chemical test.

Officers attempted to get Kanosh into a patrol car and following multiple attempts she allegedly kicked one of the officers in the groin.

Marlena Kanosh now faces charges of intoxication, driving under the influence, failure to comply duties at a vehicle accident, open container in a vehicle, refusing a chemical test, assault by a prisoner, interfering with a peace officer, and reckless driving.