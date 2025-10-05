Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSOUTHERN UTAH

Actions

Victim identified in deadly motorcycle crash near Boulder

An image of the scene released by Utah Highway Patrol. It's daytime, and the motorcycle lies damaged in the middle of the woods, surrounded by trees.
Utah Highway Patrol
An image of the scene released by Utah Highway Patrol. It's daytime, and the motorcycle lies damaged in the middle of the woods, surrounded by trees.
Posted

Utah Highway Patrol has released the identity of the victim killed in Thursday's deadly motorcycle crash near Boulder.

The crash happened on around 12:15 p.m. on SR-12 about 14 miles northeast of the city. UHP says a witness saw a motorcycle speeding as it entered a curve in the road. The motorcycle ended up leaving the roadway and striking a delineator post before traveling into a rocky and wooded area.

The victim, Leslie Powers, 75, from Draper, was thrown from the motorcycle, suffering fatal injuries and dying at the scene.

The crash still remains under investigation.

Recent Southern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere