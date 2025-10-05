Victim identified in deadly motorcycle crash near Boulder

Utah Highway Patrol has released the identity of the victim killed in Thursday's deadly motorcycle crash near Boulder.

The crash happened on around 12:15 p.m. on SR-12 about 14 miles northeast of the city. UHP says a witness saw a motorcycle speeding as it entered a curve in the road. The motorcycle ended up leaving the roadway and striking a delineator post before traveling into a rocky and wooded area.

The victim, Leslie Powers, 75, from Draper, was thrown from the motorcycle, suffering fatal injuries and dying at the scene.

The crash still remains under investigation.