Visitor seriously injured after fall while visiting Zion National Park

Courtesy Hurricane Valley Fire &amp; Rescue
ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — One person was flown by helicopter from Zion National Park and taken to the hospital after falling Thursday.

Park rangers received reports of an injured party at the national park. Upon arrival, the visitor was taken by helicopter from Zion National Park with a Department of Public Safety helicopter and was later transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The visitor's current condition is not confirmed at this time, and the location of the incident in Zion National Park is also not confirmed.

