WASHINGTON CITY, UTAH — On ballots in southern Utah is a proposal to raise taxes to fund Search and Rescue — it's an issue that has state wide and border crossing implications.

I know what you're thinking — another election cycle must mean another proposed tax hike.

“I don’t think taxes need to go up anymore for any of us. Everything is already sky high. It's killing us," said Kim Barry of Washington City.

So voters in Southern Utah, here's what you should know.

WATCH | Voters in Washington County weigh proposed Search & Rescue Tax

Voters in Washington County weigh proposed Search & Rescue Tax

Proposition 5 in Washington City gives you a popular number to consider inside the voting booth come November -

“The point six seven would exclude fuel medication and groceries so that wouldn’t include local residents as much the idea is that we want visitors to pay for emergency services they require to enjoy our beautiful weather and our scenery," said Washington City Council Member Kurt Ivie.

Both Santa Clara and Washington City need help funding fire protection, emergency services, and ambulance response. There's a lot of non Washington County folks using Washington County fun.

“One-point-three million visitors per year between Snow Canyon State Park and Gunlock State Park —There's also a state highway that passe through the jurisdiction [of] Arizona, Nevada... There's about a hundred car wrecks we see per year," said Fire Chief Dan Cazier with Santa Clara Ivins Fire and Rescue.

“I understand taxes pay for things, but let's make sure it goes where it needs to go to," Barry said.

So what will the six-seven go for in addition to current SAR efforts?

“More firefighters not only is community growing but also activities that happen in around two cities," Cazier said.

What makes Washington cities proposal unique? It also includes some tax relief.

"We offer a fifty percent reduction on the Washington city portion of your property tax now — that’s only a few hundred dollar, it's not on your total property tax bill, it’s important to know that," Ivie said.

They say it'll save homeowners a couple hundred more a year. And they already voted to pass a point 33 — so did Washington City — so this will bring it to a full one percent.

Where we've seen something similar is Moab, Grand County, with Proposition 13 in place, which increased sales tax on things like dining out and hotels to help fund emergency services.

Now, Southern Utah — the choice is yours.