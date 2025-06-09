Warnings issued for Zion National Park waterways due to possible toxic algal blooms

SPRINGDALE, Utah — Warnings have been issued for multiple bodies of water within Zion National Park, including several areas visited by thousands of people, over the possible presence of toxic algal blooms.

Popular locations such as The Narrows section of the park are affected by the warnings issued by the National Park Service.

The following locations are being monitored for toxic cyanobacteria and cyanotoxins:



North Fork of the Virgin River

North Creek (Tributary of Virgin River)

(Tributary of Virgin River) La Verkin Creek (Tributary of Virgin River)

Under a warning, people are advised against swimming or putting their heads in the water. Visitors are always told to refrain from drinking stream water anywhere in the park.

National Park Service Cyanobacteria attached to a rock near the water's surface in Zion.

"We share information so you can make informed decisions about whether and how to recreate," the park service said in its advisory.

Cyanobacteria naturally occur and can produce toxins that affect liver, nerve and skin tissue, and can contribute to illnesses in people, particularly children.

Popular areas affected by the warning:

