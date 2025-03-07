Why is most of southern Utah brushing aside fluoride controversy?

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The question on whether to ban the addition of fluoride to drinking water in Utah is moot in St. George.

"We've never added fluoride to our water down here in Washington County," explained Zach Renstrom, general manager of the Washington County Water Conservancy. "There is a little tiny bit just that's naturally occurring, but not to the levels that you would need to have any type of effect on a human body."

The conservancy manages much of the drinking water in southern Utah, from St. George to the more rural outlying areas of Hurricane, Apple Valley and Enterprise.

"First of all, our voters never voted for it. And second of all, that we just kind of fundamentally believe that our job is to provide the cleanest possible water, and the concept of doing things to water, and even though it may be for a positive effect, it makes us very nervous to even start going down that road," Renstrom added.

Residents said they prefer it that the choice is left to them.

"I definitely have a water purification system in my home for me and my family, and I figure even if there's nothing to that, better to be safe than sorry," said St. George resident John Molesky.

Dentist shares worries, concerns for kids over fluoride removal from water:

Some health studies have shown that adding fluoride to water below a certain level isn’t harmful and has helped reduce tooth disease. There is also a smaller 2016 study by the U.S. Department of Health that said adding too much fluoride above the national standard could hurt brain development.

"I'm sure there's advocates who could come up with reasons on why there's benefits to adding those things," Molesky said. "But all the research that I've done and anything that I say in life, leave it up to the individual. We're all educated people, and you do what you think is best for you."

Zen Futral was visiting St. George from Layton and while he’s open to more research, he leans more on science.

"I think that when it comes to public health, unless there is irrefutable evidence, I think most of the time it needs to be not a black or white issue," Futral said. "I think banishing something without proper evidence is not a good idea."