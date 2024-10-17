Wrong-way driver causes I-15 fatal crash. Northbound lanes closed until noon

COVE FORT, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol says a wrong-way driver is the cause of a crash that killed 2 people and closed the northbound lanes of the interstate. Those closures will be in place until at least noon. All traffic is being diverted onto Interstate 70.

The crash happened early Thursday morning on northbound I-15 at milepost 132. That's near the I-15 and I-70 interchange in Cove Fort.

UHP tells FOX 13 News that two people were killed in the crash and two others were injured.

FOX 13 News is working to get more information about the crash and will update when we learn more.