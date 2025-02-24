Zion, other Utah national parks breathe sigh of relief after season worker hiring freeze lifted

SPRINGDALE, Utah — After concerns about a potential crisis at Utah's national parks due to a hiring freeze of seasonal workers, the Trump Administration reversed course, allowing employees vital to park services during busy periods to be hired.

There had been worries that limiting parks such as Zion National Park to half their usual workforce for the spring and summer would mean long lines of cars and reduced services.

Springdale Mayor Barbara Bruno said Monday that the "help wanted" sign for seasonal employees at Zion National Park is back on after the administration announced nearly 7,700 season workers can be hired.

According to Bruno, whose town sits just outside Zion, the park is scrambling to contact those who received offers that were later rescinded and would have been on the way to the park by now.