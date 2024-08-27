Spanish Fork High School students save man's life at cross-country meet

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A pair of Spanish Fork High School juniors are being hailed as heroes after they saved the life of a father of one of their cross-country competitors.

The Nebo School District shared on social media that the incident happened on Saturday at a cross-country meet.

According to the district, PJ Merrill and Traven Elquist were waiting for their heat to begin when they noticed a commotion nearby and saw students from another school waving and shouting.

The pair rushed over to find the father of a student laying on the ground unresponsive. Traven immediately called 9-1-1 while PJ assessed the situation, noticing the man was not breathing, had no pulse, and was turning blue.

Having taken part in CPR training during a previous school year, PJ immediately began administering the life-saving procedure.

After several minutes, the man started breathing again. Traven then continued to guide first responders to the scene via his phone and the man was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

The man, according to school officials, is now recovering following surgery. The school district attributes the training they received last year for saving the man's life.