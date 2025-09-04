Spirit Airlines cuts all service in and out of Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Spirit Airlines will soon discontinue all service in and out of Salt Lake City, leaving Utahns one less carrier to use for travel and providing headaches for those who have already booked flights on the low-cost airline.

In a statement provided to FOX 13 News, Spirit said it will cancel service from several locations around the country, including Salt Lake City, effective on Oct. 2.

A route map showed that Spirit offered nonstop flights from Salt Lake City to Las Vegas, Detroit, Orlando, and Los Angeles, the latter destinations being popular among Utahns who enjoy visiting theme parks in Florida and California.

"We apologize to our Guests for any inconvenience this may cause and will reach out to those with affected reservations to notify them of their options, including a refund," the airline said.

Last month, Spirit filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in a year.

Seeing Spirit in trouble, Delta Airlines has put on sale a number of its flights where Spirit will no longer operate next month.

While a popular, inexpensive way to fly out of northern Utah, a spokesperson with Salt Lake City International Airport said Spirit accounted for just 1-2 percent of the airport's seat capacity.

"Salt Lake City Department of Airports regrets to hear the news that SLC is one of the 11 markets that Spirit is leaving," the airport said in a statement. "We understand the challenges they are facing and wish them well."