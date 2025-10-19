Barstool Sports founder's visits to Utah eateries bring spike in sales

PROVO, Utah — You can call it the "Portnoy Effect" or "Hurricane Dave" as the owner of Nico's Pizza in Provo described it — the visit of Big Noon Kickoff host Dave Portnoy ahead of the big rivalry game between Utah and BYU hosted at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

The impromptu visit by the man with millions of followers forced this local establishment to run out of dough, but will likely be rolling in even more as they move forward.

"Dave Portnoy definitely brings eyeballs and appetites to pizza, and we’re grateful for that," said Nate Bertasso, the owner of Nico's Pizza.

"Nico’s was originally Nico’s Italia," Bertasso said. "It’s been around for over 20 years, started by a guy from Boston. We bought it, my family."

He explained it is a family affair, all committed to the craft of making that perfect slice, with a combination of familiar flavors that hit you on that first bite.

Portnoy gave Nico's a 7.4 in his one-bite review that he posts on his social media. The Barstool Sports founder makes pizza reviews and campus bookstore stops in the areas where he travels for the FOX show Big Noon Kickoff.

"We’re very happy with it. I’ve been making pizza for our customers forever. We’re happy to be able to share it with Dave, and we’re pleased that he saw the time and effort that goes into the craft," Bertasso said.

With an estimated 13 million followers across his social media, a spotlight or nod from Portnoy can go a long way. Bertasso said the buzz it created ahead of time was impressive, even when the visit was just a rumor.

"Monday, we had people that had never been to Nico’s that wanted to try it before Dave did," Bertasso said.

And by Friday, they just couldn't keep up with demand, running out of some of their key ingredients that take at least two days to set up to make their beloved pizza dough.

If you called Nico's on Saturday, you'd get a message that said in part: "Due to the tremendous response from our customers, Nico’s sold out of dough Friday night and will be closed Saturday, Oct. 18."

They promised to be ready to reopen on Monday at 11 a.m.

Portnoy was in Utah just a few weeks earlier and reviewed a number of locations in the Salt Lake area when he was here for a Utah game.

"Any review from Dave is a good review," an employee at The Pie told FOX 13 about their so-so rating received.

Villagio Pizzeria boasted of a big boost in sales since the mention from Portnoy.

"We’re selling almost 3-400 pies a day the past couple a days," the owner said.

Local pizza restaurants bask in sales boost from Dave Portnoy's weekend visit

Portnoy made stops at the BYU Creamery on Ninth and gave them his most raving review in the state with a 9.4.

"This is spectacular ice cream! No wonder they have a line around the corner!" he said.

The lines could likely now be even longer. In his review, Portnoy said, "Best campus ice cream I’ve had – ever! Provo’s doing it for me!!!"