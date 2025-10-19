BYU moves up 4 spots to #11 in AP poll; Utah drops out of rankings

After BYU's win over Utah in Saturday night's rivalry game, the Cougars moved up a few spots in the Associated Press college football poll, while the Utes were dropped from the Top 25 rankings.

Here are the Top 25 teams in AP poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 18, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Points Previous 1. Ohio St. (60) 7-0 1643 1 2. Indiana (6) 7-0 1583 3 3. Texas A&M 7-0 1499 4 4. Alabama 6-1 1463 6 5. Georgia 6-1 1360 9 6. Oregon 6-1 1317 8 7. Georgia Tech 7-0 1143 12 8. Mississippi 6-1 1119 5 9. Miami (FL) 5-1 1073 2 10. Vanderbilt 6-1 1031 17 11. BYU 7-0 975 15 12. Notre Dame 5-2 964 13 13. Oklahoma 6-1 882 14 14. Texas Tech 6-1 782 7 15. Missouri 6-1 748 16 16. Virginia 6-1 624 18 17. Tennessee 5-2 527 11 18. South Florida 6-1 501 19 19. Louisville 5-1 458 - 20. LSU 5-2 388 10 21. Cincinnati 6-1 350 24 22. Texas 5-2 318 21 23. Illinois 5-2 168 - 24. Arizona St. 5-2 155 - 25. Michigan 5-2 123 -

Others receiving votes: Southern Cal 97, Utah 40, Tulane 37, Houston 34, Navy 28, San Diego St. 7, James Madison 6, Boise St. 4, TCU 2, Minnesota 1.