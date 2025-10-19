Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
BYU moves up 4 spots to #11 in AP poll; Utah drops out of rankings

Utah BYU Football
George Frey/AP
BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) steps out of a tackle by Utah safety Tao Johnson (5) as Utah linebacker Levani Damuni (3) gives chase during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)
Posted

After BYU's win over Utah in Saturday night's rivalry game, the Cougars moved up a few spots in the Associated Press college football poll, while the Utes were dropped from the Top 25 rankings.

Here are the Top 25 teams in AP poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 18, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

RecordPointsPrevious
1. Ohio St. (60)7-016431
2. Indiana (6)7-015833
3. Texas A&M7-014994
4. Alabama6-114636
5. Georgia6-113609
6. Oregon6-113178
7. Georgia Tech7-0114312
8. Mississippi6-111195
9. Miami (FL)5-110732
10. Vanderbilt6-1103117
11. BYU7-097515
12. Notre Dame5-296413
13. Oklahoma6-188214
14. Texas Tech6-17827
15. Missouri6-174816
16. Virginia6-162418
17. Tennessee5-252711
18. South Florida6-150119
19. Louisville5-1458-
20. LSU5-238810
21. Cincinnati6-135024
22. Texas5-231821
23. Illinois5-2168-
24. Arizona St.5-2155-
25. Michigan5-2123-

Others receiving votes: Southern Cal 97, Utah 40, Tulane 37, Houston 34, Navy 28, San Diego St. 7, James Madison 6, Boise St. 4, TCU 2, Minnesota 1.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

