BYU moves up 4 spots to #11 in AP poll; Utah drops out of rankings

After BYU's win over Utah in Saturday night's rivalry game, the Cougars moved up a few spots in the Associated Press college football poll, while the Utes were dropped from the Top 25 rankings.
Here are the Top 25 teams in AP poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 18, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1. Ohio St. (60)
|7-0
|1643
|1
|2. Indiana (6)
|7-0
|1583
|3
|3. Texas A&M
|7-0
|1499
|4
|4. Alabama
|6-1
|1463
|6
|5. Georgia
|6-1
|1360
|9
|6. Oregon
|6-1
|1317
|8
|7. Georgia Tech
|7-0
|1143
|12
|8. Mississippi
|6-1
|1119
|5
|9. Miami (FL)
|5-1
|1073
|2
|10. Vanderbilt
|6-1
|1031
|17
|11. BYU
|7-0
|975
|15
|12. Notre Dame
|5-2
|964
|13
|13. Oklahoma
|6-1
|882
|14
|14. Texas Tech
|6-1
|782
|7
|15. Missouri
|6-1
|748
|16
|16. Virginia
|6-1
|624
|18
|17. Tennessee
|5-2
|527
|11
|18. South Florida
|6-1
|501
|19
|19. Louisville
|5-1
|458
|-
|20. LSU
|5-2
|388
|10
|21. Cincinnati
|6-1
|350
|24
|22. Texas
|5-2
|318
|21
|23. Illinois
|5-2
|168
|-
|24. Arizona St.
|5-2
|155
|-
|25. Michigan
|5-2
|123
|-
Others receiving votes: Southern Cal 97, Utah 40, Tulane 37, Houston 34, Navy 28, San Diego St. 7, James Madison 6, Boise St. 4, TCU 2, Minnesota 1.