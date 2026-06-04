Steel component ammunition, targets prohibited under new fire restrictions

SALT LAKE CITY — Certain ammunition and shooting targets, as well as specific lanterns, are among items now prohibited under new fire restrictions implemented by the Bureau of Land Management.

Due to Utah's ongoing drought conditions, several restrictions have been ordered across the state to stop the potential of sparking wildfires.

Starting Thursday, the following items and actions are prohibited:



The use of any steel component ammunition of any caliber.

The use of any steel component target.

The use of any sky lanterns, Chinese lanterns, fire balloons, acetylene balloons, or similar device.

The use of any Off-Highway Vehicle that is not equipped with a properly installed and maintained spark arrestor.

BLM officials said the order covers all agency-managed lands in southwest Utah, as well as throughout the following counties:



Box Elder

Cache

Juab

Millard

Morgan

Rich

Salt Lake

Summit

Tooele

Utah

Wasatch

Weber

As packaging may not indicate whether steel is part of the makeup of ammunition, users are asked to test products with a magnet.