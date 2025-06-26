STEM program works to provide middle schoolers with lifelong skills

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Utah middle schoolers got the opportunity to put their STEM skills to the test through a program hosted by Salt Lake Community College, showing that for some, summer vacation is a time to take a break from learning, but for others, the learning never stops.

“It’s shocking to see what they're capable of coming in the door,” said Brian Acord, Director of Community Programs and Outreach for SLCC.

Acord said the program introduces things like coding, robotics, and virtual reality to the kids.

“The program is designed to get technology in the hands of students that normally don't have access to it,” he explained.

Each group presented solutions towards real world issues, such as assisting the blind or tackling world hunger.

“It just makes them aware of others," Acord explained. "Part of the design thinking process is empathy. What do your end users want? And so, we put them in different situations, and it's great to have that broad awareness and to be more aware of perspectives outside of themselves."

One finalist, seventh grader Olivia Petersen, showed FOX 13 News how her robot works and we asked why learning STEM at a young age is so important.

“It can help them improve stuff that is already made today,” Petersen said.

“So they can have a better perspective, because I feel like all kids should be able to access all the stuff we are and have their freedom of will to experience science,” said 11-year-old Kainshka Ramkumar.

“They might take an interest in it and grow up, and they can use their interests to change the World,” shared 12-year-old Eesha Balaji.

Acord said the hope is not only to keep kids interested in STEM, but to provide them with leadership skills that they can carry with them forever.

“To just hear how adult they are in their thinking and their understanding of the tech and applying it in ways that even the teachers hadn't thought of. It's really impressive,” Acord said, “They're not future leaders. They're leaders today.”