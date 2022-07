WANSHIP, Utah — A fire broke out just off Interstate 80 in Summit County Sunday afternoon, with both a structure and some grass burning.

Summit County announced via Twitter that a structure and grass fire in Wanship was "creeping up the hill" around 4:30 p.m.

The county said no other structures are threatened. Firefighters are at the scene.

