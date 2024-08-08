Students injured after school bus collides with garbage truck in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Several students suffered minor injuries after a school bus collided head on with a garbage truck in Spanish Fork.

Police said approximately 40 students were on the bus Thursday afternoon when the accident occurred at 400 North 630 West.

No information has been released on which school the students attend or the status of the condition of the students who were injured.

Drivers are being told to avoid the area around the crash site and to seek an alternate route.

