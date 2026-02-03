Deer Valley Resort Expands with 10 new lifts and luxury heated gondola

PARK CITY, Utah — A new gondola at Deer Valley Ski Resort is officially open. It has heated seats and fits 10 skiers, all while bringing skiers from the new East Village to Park Peak in 15 minutes.

Skiers Terry Adkins and Bill Keller have been hitting the slopes in Deer Valley for many years and are excited for the new additions. “It’s like riding a Cadillac,” Keller said.

The cabins come every 12 seconds, and Adkins said it’s bigger than many other gondolas. “The addition to the resort doubles the size and doubles the fun for families,” Adkins said.

Deer Valley’s Director of Communications, Emily Summer,s said in the last year, they’ve been able to put in 10 new lifts and 100 new runs.

“We would have loved more help from Mother Nature, but we have state-of-the-art snow making, and we’ve doubled our capacity here,” she said.

Summers said one of the parts of this expansion is their partnership with the Hill Air Force Base and Military Installation Development Authority, or MIDA. The partnerships with numerous entities are the reason that the expansion was possible, she said.

“Because it’s all because of that connection. The Grand Hyatt Deer Valley is an MWR hotel, which is Moral Wellness and Recreation for our members of the military,” she said.

She said one quarter of their rooms are held for active duty, reserve, National Guard, all veterans, and actively serving Department of Defense civilians, which is their Salute to Service Program. That’s about 100 of their 381-room resort. They also get discounts on food, beverages, and spa.

“They are paired with Deer Valley lift tickets that are severely discounted,” she said. “So, it’s an incredible recreation opportunity for Utahns that qualify for that program.”

She said skiing is a part of the fabric of Utah, and their goal is to expand access for more people to become a part of the skiing community.