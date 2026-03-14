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Downtown Park City evacuated after bomb threat called into Egyptian Theatre

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Arthur Mola/Arthur Mola/Invision/AP
FILE - The marquee of the Egyptian Theatre promotes the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 28, 2020.
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PARK CITY, Utah — Businesses along Park City's Main Street were evacuated Saturday afternoon after a theater received a bomb threat.

Park City Police said an unknown individual called dispatch around 12:20 p.m. and claimed that a bomb was planted in the Egyptian Theatre.

Police officers responded and evacuated the businesses on Main Street and Swede Alley. The area was also closed to traffic.

Explosive detection K-9s were brought in to sweep the theater and the surrounding area.

Police said they have cleared the area and found nothing suspicious.

Main Street is now back open to traffic, and the businesses were allowed to reopen to the public.

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