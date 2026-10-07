Grand jury indicts Wasatch County sheriff, former Summit County sheriff

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby and former Summit County Sheriff Dave Edmunds have pleaded not guilty to felony obstruction charges in connection with the Kouri Richins murder trial.
A grand jury handed up the indictments, which a Utah judge partially unsealed Wednesday morning.
Rigby is charged with a second-degree felony count of obstruction of justice, as well as making a written false statement, a class B misdemeanor.
Edmunds faces a third-degree felony obstruction charge. Edmunds was the Summit County sheriff from 2003 to 2014.
Both men pleaded not guilty in Summit County’s 3rd District Court.