Man found dead in Park City pond after failing to return from walk

PARK CITY, Utah — A 69-year-old man was found dead in a Park City pond early Friday after failing to return home from a walk.

The Park City Police Department said its officers were called to the area of Lucky John Drive and Little Kate Road after the unidentified man did not return from a morning walk.

However, as officers were en route to the scene, the man's body was discovered in a pond near his home. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details of the incident or the cause of man's death were released.