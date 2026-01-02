Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSummit County

Actions

Man found dead in Park City pond after failing to return from walk

Park City Police Department
Park City Police Department
Park City Police Department
Posted

PARK CITY, Utah — A 69-year-old man was found dead in a Park City pond early Friday after failing to return home from a walk.

The Park City Police Department said its officers were called to the area of Lucky John Drive and Little Kate Road after the unidentified man did not return from a morning walk.

However, as officers were en route to the scene, the man's body was discovered in a pond near his home. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details of the incident or the cause of man's death were released.

Recent Local Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere