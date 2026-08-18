This Utah ski resort is first to announce 2026-27 opening date

PARK CITY, Utah — Following one of the most dismal ski seasons in Utah history, one local resort has already marked an opening date for what it hopes will be brighter... and snowier... days ahead.

With fingers crossed, Park City Mountain announced it will open its 2026-27 season on Friday, November 20.

Vail Resorts, which owns Park City Mountain, is hoping an active Super El Niño weather system will bring a heartier season to northern Utah after the state experienced one of its warmest winters on record.

"It may only be August, but we're laser focused on preparing our resorts to deliver the best and most differentiated guest experience in skiing and riding," said Bill Rock, President of Vail Resorts' Mountain Division. "While no one can predict exactly what Mother Nature will deliver, the possibility of blockbuster snowfall has us feeling optimistic about the winter ahead.

Due to warm temperatures and lack of snowfall, many of Utah's premier ski resorts either closed earlier than planned or did their best to cross the finish line to a season with far fewer visitors.