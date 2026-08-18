Ex-BYU star Jake Retzlaff settled a sex assault lawsuit. The woman who sued says he still owes her money

The woman who accused former BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff of sexual assault in a lawsuit last year is asking a judge to intervene after she says Retzlaff missed a settlement payment he previously agreed to in order to see the case dismissed.

Identified only as Jane Doe A.G., the woman’s lawsuit was dismissed last June after the two reached the settlement. The details weren’t made public at the time.

But in a new Monday filing, her lawyers indicate that Retzlaff agreed in a contract to make two payments to her. He made the first, the attorneys wrote, but the second was due July 3.

“Retzlaff has not paid,” the filing reads, “and is in material breach of the Settlement Agreement.”

The exact dollar amounts for each payment were redacted in the Monday filing. Retzlaff’s attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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