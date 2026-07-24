Tree glows after being struck by lightning in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A bolt of lightning that struck a lone tree in the Summit County wilderness this week provided a beautiful image of Mother Nature's power.

Thankfully, the swift action of firefighting crews quickly ended the threat of flames possibly expanding from the one tree to many.

Summit County said a conservation land steward originally spotted smoke coming from the 910 Ranch on Tuesday and immediately alerted 911. According to the county, the tree was in an area where burn fire mitigation had taken place last year, forcing crews to walk through old burn piles to get to the site.

Summit County

It was because of the previous year's fire mitigation that the fire didn't spread to any other trees.

Park City Fire District teams spent 6 hours downing and dousing the tree before the threat of spreading was completely diminished.