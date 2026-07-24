Two hospitalized following Friday morning Park City stabbing

PARK CITY, Utah — Two people are in the hospital following a stabbing incident in Park City on Friday morning.

Park City police say that at 8:35 a.m. on Friday, they were called to the 500 block of Deer Valley Drive for the reported stabbing. When they arrived, they found two people with injuries who were taken to Salt Lake Valley hospitals for treatment.

The names and conditions of the two haven't been released by officials.

The Park City Police Department says they are actively investigating the stabbing and believe it to be an isolated incident.

FOX 13 News is in contact with officials and will update this article as we learn more.