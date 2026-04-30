Utah-based USA Climbing coach arrested for alleged exploitation of minors

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah coach with USA Climbing is facing 10 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor following his arrest on Tuesday.

Matthew Maddison, 37, is being held without bail in Summit County.

According to court documents, on March 16, 2025, a social media company filed a CyberTipline report with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding an account that uploaded suspected child sexual abuse material. An IP and email address were captured for the reported account and forwarded to the Utah Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Investigators say they were able to identify the owner of the account as Matthew Maddison.

On Tuesday, officers executed a residential search warrant at the reported residence. Maddison admitted to investigators owning the reported social media account and email address associated with it.

Maddison's electronic devices were seized, and detectives say they located a large amount of child sexual abuse material on them. Additionally, police say they have evidence that Maddison shared over 30 files of the material on social media.

Investigators stated that Maddison works with youth in a position of trust, some of the same age as the material that was distributed.

USA Climbing made a statement following the arrest of Maddison. The statement reads in part, "Earlier today, we were made aware of the arrest of Matthew Maddison, Strength and Conditioning Coach / Speed Team Manager, for alleged online crimes involving minors."

The organization says the charges appear to be unrelated to his coaching responsibilities, but they are disturbed by them and have placed him on unpaid administrative leave, pending the resolution of the matter.

"At USAC, the safety of our athletes is our highest priority. We are fully compliant with policy and compliance requirements through the U.S. Center for SafeSport, and all USAC employees undergo mandatory background checks. We are cooperating with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation. We have no further comment at this time."