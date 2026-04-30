How haircuts are helping Payson Police bring home a new police dog

PAYSON, Utah — The Payson Police Department is feeling the community’s love and support as they try to raise money for a new furry detective.

You might have seen our story last week on the department operating an ‘officer down’ since January, when another K-9 was retired.

In the days since, officers there tell us plenty of people from communities around the county and even the state have donated money, services and products. But one of the most generous efforts is happening right in the heart of their hometown, at The Fellas Barbershop on Main Street.

“If you look good, typically that can change your whole day, change your week, change your month,” said co-owner Jeramy Reber.

Reber understands the power his blades can wield for his customers and community. “[The police] just give so much to us, to the communities that they’re in, and don’t get near the gratitude that I think they should get,” Reber said.

So when they saw our recent article, he decided that they could make some cuts that go toward a good cause. For three days (from Wednesday, April 29 through Friday, May 1), they decided 100% of the proceeds from their Payson store will go to supporting the police department’s effort.

On Wednesday alone, the shop saw dozens of people step up for the department by simply sitting down in the chair.

The first ones to walk through the doors were familiar faces: three Payson police officers, including Sgt. Austin Cobbley, who first told us about the department’s need. He described the ensuing engagement they’ve received as awe-inspiring.

“For somebody to not only donate their time and their efforts, but their profits - the way they put food on their table, for something like this, it makes you emotional,” Sgt. Cobbley said.

They have a magic number of 185 haircuts to hit, which will reach the $7,000 goal the department needs.

Some who stopped in didn’t even realize what they were walking into - Bert McCourt came here because The Fellas’ Spanish Fork spot was booked out. But it’s helping the word to spread. “I’ll be probably bringing my kid down here to get his haircut,” said McCourt.

For those with friends in law enforcement like him, every snip counts. “They help keep us safe,” McCourt said. “They’re just as much of a cop as my buddy is.”

Sgt. Cobbley is confident with all this support - they’ll hit their mark very soon. He says any money they bring in on top of the $7,000 needed for the new pup will go to supporting their K-9 program.