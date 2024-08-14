Surf's up! Rains turn Orem Skate Park into pool

OREM, Utah — Skateboards were exchanged for surfboards Tuesday after heavy afternoon rains flooded the Orem Skate Park.

Photos shared by the Orem Police Department showed the park's bowls filled with water, as future Tony Hawks became the next Kelly Slaters.

Orem Police Department

Rains sounded the Orem area during the afternoon hours, causing road and home flooding, as well as quarter-sized hail falling in several neighborhoods.

"If you were marked safe from the extreme weather event today, stop praying for moisture. We have enough. In other news, The Orem skate park now doubles as a kayak park," the police department posted to social media.

It's not known why the bowls backed up with water and how long it will remain a swimmin' hole at 355 North 1200 West instead of a skateboard park.