Survey ranks Utah dead last for women's equality... and it's not even close

SALT LAKE CITY — In a new survey ranking states based on women's equality, Utah came in dead last and it wasn't even close... again.

Monday's new report from WalletHub used numerous key indicators to show the states where women achieve, as opposed to those where they fall short when it comes to gender equality.

Utah has ranked at the very bottom of the rankings every year since 2015.

In 2024, 17 key indicators were measured and grouped in the following three categories. Utah ranked 50th out of the U.S. states in two of the categories:



50th - Workplace Environment

- 50th - Education & Health Rank

- 41st - Political Empowerment

Utah finished at the bottom with a total score of 23.04, over 16 points lower than Texas, the 49th worst state, according to the women's equality rankings.

Women in the Beehive State face the largest gaps in income earned, work hours and educational attainment.

WORST STATES FOR WOMEN'S RIGHTS :

46. Missouri

47. Idaho

48. Wyoming

49. Texas

50. UTAH

BEST STATES FOR WOMEN'S RIGHTS :

1. Hawaii

2. California

3. Minnesota

4. Maine

5. New Mexico