Suspect in 2021 murder of Gaby Ramos extradited from Mexico

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — The suspect accused of killing a local radio DJ in 2021 has been extradited from Mexico, Taylorsville Police announced late Friday night.

Manuel Omar Burciaga-Perea, 36, was booked into Salt Lake County Jail after a four-and-a-half hour flight from Mexico City, escorted by the U.S. Marshals. Taylorsville Police took custody of Burciaga-Perea at the Salt Lake City International Airport, then bringing him to police headquarters for questioning, before being booked.

As FOX 13 News previously reported, Burciaga-Perea is accused of killing Gabriela Sifuentes Castilla, who was better known in the community as radio DJ Gaby Ramos, in her sister's Taylorsville home on October 17, 2021.

Burciaga-Perea then fled to his hometown in Chihuahua, Mexico, later being arrested by Mexican officials on November 24, 2022, who detained him for six months in a federal holding facility in Mexico City ahead of his extradition back to the U.S.

According to charging documents previously obtained by FOX 13 News, he is facing charges of aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, and domestic violence in the presence of a child.