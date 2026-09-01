Suspect shot, wounded by police in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A person is in the hospital after being shot by police officers in downtown Salt Lake City Monday night.

SLC Police said they were called to the area near 400 South and 600 East around 8:20 p.m. on reports of a person acting erratically, hitting nearby cars and their windshields.

When officers arrived, they said the suspect had a knife. Two officers fired shots, and the suspect was hit and injured. The suspect was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Officials said 600 East will be closed for several more hours.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story