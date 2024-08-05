Suspect surrenders after barricading himself in Salt Lake City home

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who had barricaded himself inside a home Monday after an alleged domestic violence incident has been taken into custody after firing shots at Salt Lake City police.

Officers arrived at the Woods Cross home near 1700 South 400 West after receiving a call at 1 a.m.

As police were outside the home, the unidentified suspect came out of the house and fired at officers before returning inside.

After reinforcements arrived at the location, tear gas was deployed and the suspect surrendered to officers.