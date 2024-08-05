Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Suspect surrenders after barricading himself in Salt Lake City home

SLC SWAT
FOX 13 News
SLC SWAT
Posted
and last updated

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who had barricaded himself inside a home Monday after an alleged domestic violence incident has been taken into custody after firing shots at Salt Lake City police.

Officers arrived at the Woods Cross home near 1700 South 400 West after receiving a call at 1 a.m.

As police were outside the home, the unidentified suspect came out of the house and fired at officers before returning inside.

After reinforcements arrived at the location, tear gas was deployed and the suspect surrendered to officers.

Recent Local Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere