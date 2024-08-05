Suspect surrenders after barricading himself in Woods Cross home

WOODS CROSS, Utah — A man who had barricaded himself inside a home Monday after an alleged domestic violence incident has been taken into custody after firing shots at police.

Officers arrived at the Woods Cross home near 1700 South 400 West after receiving a call at 1 a.m.

As police were outside the home, the unidentified suspect came out of the house and fired at officers before returning inside.

After reinforcements arrived at the location, including a Salt Lake City police armored vehicle, tear gas was deployed and the suspect surrendered to officers.

A woman involved in the domestic incident is reported to be fine, while the suspect will be booked into the Davis County Jail.