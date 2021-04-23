Tabernacle Choir cancels Pioneer Day concerts over COVID-19 concerns

SALT LAKE CITY — For the second year in a row, the Tabernacle Choir has canceled concerts surrounded Pioneer Day celebrations in July.

Choir leaders announced the "Music for a Summer Evening" concerts have been canceled over continuing concerns over large gatherings during the pandemic.

Despite the cancellations, the choir says it will resume auditions this year, with applications becoming available on June 1.

Those who wish to apply must be a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, be between the ages of 25 and 55 and reside within 100 miles of the Salt Lake City Tabernacle.

“The audition process is an exciting part of the continuing progress of the Choir,” said music director Mack Wilberg. “We always look forward to meeting those who want to represent the Church by using their musical talent and serve with us in this unique way.”

Applications must be submitted online by August 15.