Take off to great holiday shopping at... the Salt Lake City Airport?

SALT LAKE CITY — The holiday season means lots of shopping and lots of travel but what happens when you combine the two? Stores at Salt Lake City International Airport are seeing a blend of both as Christmas nears.

It's helpful for those who have made it past security and realized they haven’t checked off everyone on their shopping list.

"When you have a three-hour layover and you have nothing else to do [shopping] makes it go by faster, yes, absolutely," said one passenger.

The hustle and bustle of an airport during the holidays is a special type of dance as travelers go from TSA to their gates, which is a mad dash getting from point A to point B.

Storeowners are more than happy to come to the rescue of passengers who are looking to purchase gifts just under the wire.

"Being able to pick up that last-minute gift, that last-minute item you want for your own vacation or for grandma, we are here for you," said Sheridan Mordue, owner of Hip and Humble, which recently opened inside the airport.

The store offers more than just your typical stocking stuffers. But for those still wanting Utah-specific gifts, Mordue recommends taking a walk down Concourse A to the Visit Salt Lake store where passengers can find all sorts of stuff people will love, even from local artists.

"Isn't that how we buy gifts?" Mordue said. "It's, 'Oh, this reminded me of you,' or, 'I think you would love this. I want to give it to you.'"

The wide variety of shops helps travelers check off their loved ones, even on a layover.

"We just love the opportunity that we come when we travel, and we get to come home and see family that we get from places like this to shop, also," shared one traveler.

So whether it's Hip and Humble, Visit Salt Lake or any store, Even on the other side of security, you can be secure in knowing no one's presents are forgotten.



"That to me is really meaningful that people are finding satisfaction in what they're buying," added Mordue, and they're buying for themselves, as well as all their loved ones."