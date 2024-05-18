Watch Now
Tanker truck spills thousands of gallons of soy milk after rollover on I-80

Utah County Health Department
Posted at 5:00 PM, May 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-18 19:00:32-04

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A semi-truck hauling a tanker trailer of soy milk rolled over Saturday, spilling thousands of gallons and possibly causing environmental issues.

Officials said that around 11 a.m., the tanker rolled on Interstate 80 between Coalville and Echo.

The trailer had about 5,600 gallons of soy milk inside. Approximately 4,000 gallons spilled out. Some of it reached a storm drain and ended up in the Weber River.

The Summit County Health Department is spearheading the cleanup process. They'll also try to determine whether excavation will be necessary.

At one point, crews installed temporary dams to prevent more milk from getting into the storm drain.

I-80 was closed in both directions for about 2-3 hours. It has since been reopened.

The driver of the semi had to be extricated from the truck. He was taken to an Ogden hospital for treatment.

