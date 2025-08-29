Tattoos, onions, peaches and MORE happening across Utah this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend is PACKED with events across Utah for you and your family, no matter where you are!

Here's what's happening across the Beehive State!

CACHE COUNTY

Center Street Art Beat - This Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Logan's Center Street will host a FREE event featuring local musicians, artists, food trucks, vendors, family activities and more. Follow the link for more information.

IRON COUNTY

2025 Ranch Rodeo Series - This Saturday at 10:00 a.m., the Iron County Fairgrounds will host the Ranch Rodeo, featuring several team-orientated competitions. Follow the link for the full schedule of events.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Ink & Art Fest - This Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., The Gateway will host a FREE event featuring professional tattoo artists, with all earnings to directly benefit cancer patients. Follow the link for more information.

Utah Night Market - This Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Jordan Park will host an event featuring local asian food vendors. Admission ticket prices are $8, tickets co with a free sticker or t-shirt. Follow the link for more information.

UTAH COUNTY

World Folk Festival - This Saturday at 5:30 p.m., Arts Park will host the closing night event for World Folkfest featuring live music, cultural performances, and more. Follow the link for more information and to purchase tickets online.

Festival Latinoamericano - This Saturday at 10:00 a.m., the Utah County Historic Courthouse will host a FREE event featuring local artisan vendors, interactive workshops, family activities and more. Follow the link for more information.

Payson City Golden Onion Days - This Saturday at 9:00 a.m., Payson memorial Park will host a FREE even featuring concerts, a carnival, car show, parade, local vendors, and more. Follow the link for more information and the full schedule of events.

WASATCH COUNTY

Midway Swiss Days Festival - This Saturday at 8:00 a.m., Midway Town Hall will host a FREE event featuring live entertainment, food, vendors, a parade, family activities and more. Follow the link for more information.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Hurricane City Peach Days - This Saturday at 8:00 a.m., Hurricane City Rec Center will host a FREE event featuring food booths, pioneer displays, a parade, rodeo, and more. The parade begins at 9:00 a.m. with the lineup starting at 400 South at 8:00 a.m. Follow the link for more information and the full schedule.