Taylorsville Arts Council holds auditions for Barry Manilow musical revue

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — "Mandy," "Copacabana," "Weekend in New England," "Can't Smile Without You"... the list goes on and on. These are just a few of the many hits by singer-songwriter Barry Manilow. His music will be featured as part of a musical revue held at Centennial Plaza outside Taylorsville City Hall next month. On Saturday, the Taylorsville Arts Council held open auditions, and FOX 13 News was invited inside.

"At the Copa, Copacabana," Scott Yurie crooned, singing one of Barry Manilow's more popular hits at his audition Saturday before a panel of judges.

He chose to sing his rendition in Portuguese to give it a special spin and stand out from the rest, he said. He also brought backup singers and dancers.

"It brings community together. It helps people in the community develop their talents, gives them something to work toward. It's fun to go to the big productions at big theater, but community theater, more people can be involved," he said.

Yurie works by day as an architectural rendering artist. By night, he takes the stage, doing something he loves.

"I love singing — whether it's for an audience or not," he said. "But I just love practicing it and getting it performance-ready. And then there's the high of performing — it's really exciting and fun."

"For me, it's just a good outlet," Rylee Smedshammer said. "I have the daily stress of work. I'm getting married next month. I have that going on. I'm a full-time college student. Life just gets crazy, and sometimes you need a good outlet."

Auditioning a solo number herself Saturday before the judges, she also spent time helping her sister with her son while she tried out — a real family affair.

"I actually bring him along with me so he can start experiencing community at an early age," Karlee Smedshammer said.

Shows like their recent production of "Annie" allow entire families to do this together.

Allie Hannon is a mom of three and says she works three jobs on top of that, but this gives her a spotlight to develop her talents.

"It's a way for me to be creative at a time in my life when I don't have many opportunities to be creative. 'Annie' was my first production in 10 years, and it was really good just to get back on the stage and be creative," Hannon said.

A new face came into the auditions and wowed the judges with a rendition of Manilow's ballad "When October Goes."

"I see our director work miracles with people," said Susan Holman, who chairs the Taylorsville Arts Council.

Holman helped launch their community theater more than 20 years ago with just one annual show.

"Now we do two musical revues, we do 'Taylorsville's Got Talent,' we do a small play, a big musical, so we are busy through most of the year," she said.

The program is funded mainly through Salt Lake County's "Zoo, Arts and Parks" (ZAP) tax, the city of Taylorsville, and funds raised through booths at Taylorsville Days. But Holman says it's never easy to stay afloat.

"It's constant work," she said.

Upcoming productions for the Taylorsville Arts Council include "Tombstone Tales," set at a cemetery, and in October, a musical called "Quilters." Follow for more information on the Taylorsville Arts Council's Instagram page.