Teacher hopes Roy dragon hunt spurs learning even during the summer

ROY, Utah — A sixth grade teacher is spreading family fun throughout his Utah community... in the form of dragons.

George Pandoff creates the small toy dragons himself and leaves them around the town or Roy for kids to find. It's a Beehive State version of a dragon’s lair.

It’s on Pandoff’s 3D printing table where you’ll find dragons and eggs in all kinds of shapes, sizes and colors.

"I can print turtles and things but it doesn’t hook both the adults and kids like a dragon does," Pandoff said.

So while the teacher is off for summer break, what better way to still support kids than through a quest? Pandoff leaves his dragons in spots around town and then he’ll post a picture and riddle with a hint of where to go.

He’s left dragons at the ballpark, at a tree in a parking lot and behind the library.

Aislynn Hardey’s boys can’t wait to part in the hunt each day.

"They ask me everyday if there’s a new dragon," she said. "It gives them something to look forward to. You can have fun outside a screen."

The quest is also an introduction to the world of STEM, the study of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Pandoff hopes kids can see the hunt And know it’s something they can learn to make themselves.

"Here in America, we are definitely short on having kids in the hard sciences, and so this really hooks them," he explained.

Some have even offered to buy the dragons from Pandoff, but he says that's not why he makes them and that the focus is on fun and learning.